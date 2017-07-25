Stevens and Charlwood back on track after finding solution

DOUBLE British Formula One Sidecar champions Ricky Stevens and Ryan Charlwood are on a high after a positive weekend in round six of the Hyundai Heavy Industries British Sidecar Championship.

The duo raced well particularly well on Sunday after discovering and correcting a problem that had plagued them all season.

Repeated grip issues with the outfit had severely hampered their bid to secure a third championship title and during the Friday practice at Brands Hatch, things were looking worse than ever.

The bike would not change gears, forcing the reigning champions to abandon practice.

On Saturday, the rain played havoc with the track and in those difficult conditions, Stevens, from Portsmouth and his passenger Charlwood, from Dover, started the first race in position five.

With ongoing technical issues still haunting them, they eventually finished the race in a disappointing fourth place.

Stevens said: ‘We were disappointed with Saturday’s result but we had a breakthrough ahead of the Sunday race and we have finally found what has been slowing us down until now.

‘It was no one’s fault – it was just something we missed because we are running a new engine this year.

‘We’re really happy and relieved now it’s fixed.’

With the reverse grid start in race two, the Stevens and Charlwood had to take position six on the grid.

They went off to a flying start and found themselves in the lead by the second corner.

Title challengers the Reeves brothers overtook them on the second lap.

But they continued to raced well and finished in second place, ensuring they are still second overall in the championship rankings.

Charlwood said: ‘It was a great second race and it seems we have finally resolved the technical problem that has been plaguing us all season.

‘It gives us renewed hope ahead of the next round at Thruxton, which is our team’s home ground.’

Round seven of the Hyundai Heavy Industries British F1 Sidecar Championship will take place at Thruxton from August 4.