Stevens and Charlwood ready to move through the gears at Donington Park

REIGNING-CHAMPIONS Ricky Stevens and Ryan Charlwood are gearing up for a fight to extend their lead in the British F1 Sidecar Championship at Donington Park.

It’s round seven of the competition this weekend after a six-week break.

Sidecar driver Ricky Stevens, from Portsmouth, and his passenger Ryan Charlwood, from Dover, head to the Leicestershire circuit holding a 33-point lead in the championship.

With three rounds to go the team has everything to race for and will be defending top spot with fierce determination.

Spectators at Donington Park will see Stevens and Charlwood go head to head with arch-rivals Tim Reeves and Greg Cluze and current second place holders Ben Holland and Lee Watson.

After a difficult and controversial round at Thruxton in July, Stevens and Charlwood regained their lead in the championship by securing a double victory at Mallory Park in round six.

Stevens said: ‘We have installed a new 2016 Kawasaki motor and have been improving the aerodynamics and the airflow in and around the outfit.

‘It’s been relentless work but we’ve received a lot of support for which we are extremely grateful.

‘We’ve been testing the improved outfit at Mallory Park and I’m really pleased with the result.

‘I can’t wait to show her off at Donington.’

It will be a three-race round and the race on Saturday is a combined world and British championship event.

This will see a record number of 39 sidecars taking their position on the grid.

Stevens and Charlwood won the combined race last year, beating the world champions.