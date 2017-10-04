Stevens and Charlwood suffer Assen pain

RICKY STEVENS and Ryan Charlwood crashed out of Sunday’s race in dramatic fashion, putting an end to their dreams of a Dutch win.

The double British F1 Sidecar champions were racing at the TT circuit in Assen in the Netherlands in the penultimate round of the Hyundai Heavy Industries British Sidecar Championship.

They were looking in good shape in third place on the final lap before a dramatic crash saw their hopes dashed.

Stevens was able to walk away from the medical centre with only minor injuries but Charlwood suffered a broken foot.

It was such a disappointing finish to the weekend.

Stevens said: ‘This year’s championship has been marred by technical problems with the outfit and we were desperate to secure a win, especially as we love racing in Assen.

‘A win at this stage wouldn’t have won us the championship but it would have been a perfect thank you to our family, friends and supporters who have stood by our side throughout.

‘We are both hugely disappointed to end the weekend in this way.

‘The bike felt the best it has done all year and a positive result would have been a just reward for all the team’s hard work.

‘Things could have been much worse so I’m relieved we are relatively unscathed but I’m absolutely gutted for Ryan, who has broken his foot.

‘Special thanks are due to all the marshals and the medical staff at the circuit for their help and assistance.’

After qualifying in sixth place on Friday, the duo took to a very wet track for the first race of the weekend on Saturday.

The 10-lap race was red flagged after just six laps and they finished in fourth place which earned them 13 points in the rankings.

The pair were fighting tooth and nail with Steve Kershaw/Stuart Clark for the final podium position in Sunday’s 10-lap race but it all went wrong on the final lap when the outfit unexpectedly span and flipped over, sending Ryan flying.

The duo are now relegated to third place in the overall championship rankings.

It is unclear at this stage whether they will be racing at the last round at Brands Hatch in two weeks.