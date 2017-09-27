Stevens determined to finish strong

Ricky Stevens and Ryan Charlwood are determined to end this season with a bang after failing to capture a hat-trick of British F1 Sidecar Championship titles.

The pair missed out on the crown they won in 2015 and 2016, with brothers Tim and Tristan Reeves scooping the silverware this year.

But Stevens and Charlwood head to Assen, Holland, for the penultimate round of the British Sidecar Championship – which starts on Friday – hoping they can end the campaign positively.

Driver Stevens, from Portsmouth, is looking forward to competing at the TT circuit – one of his favourite tracks.

He said: ‘We’re really looking forward to getting back in the saddle after the six-week break.

‘And with two DNFs in the last round, we are keen to do better and show everyone what we’re made of.

‘Assen is one of our favourite tracks – we love racing there.

‘The Dutch have really embraced sidecar racing, producing two world champions, one of whom, Benny Streuer, will be racing with us on the TT Circuit.’

The duo currently sit in second place in the championship table and will do everything to cling on to that position.

They are hungry for race wins to end the year on a high.

Charlwood added: ‘It’s been a testing year in which we’ve experienced the worst crash in our career.

‘To have a win at Assen would certainly put a positive spin on things for us.

‘We’d really like to thank our friends, family and sponsors for their continued support and for believing in us.

‘We know that doing well at Assen would be the best show of gratitude to all of them and the Dutch fans down.’