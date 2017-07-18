Triathletes ace Arundel test

SOME super-fast racing from the Portsmouth Triathletes saw them light up the Arundel Triathlon.

Piotr Meller achieved his target of recording a qualifying time for the World Championships in Rotterdam, Holland.

The Portsmouth Duathlon Series champion, who trains with the Endurance Hub, blasted the cycle leg with a time of 1hr 02min 29sec for the testing 40k route.

That set up a good 10k run (39.53) around the hilly course at Arundel in Sussex.

Meller’s time was 2.09.58 and it was a good competition between the Portsmouth Tri members with club-mate Andrew Wheeler just ahead of him.

He finished in 2.09.44 thanks particularly to his solid swim (23.12) and then a strong finish on the run (38.26).

Great Britain international age-group triathlete Neil Collins recorded an impressive time of 2.00.00 as he led the way for Portsmouth Tri.

Finishing the 1,500m swim in 19.56 set up a good race and he completed the cycle leg in 1.01.44.

His 10k time of 37.02 completed his third-place podium position in the 45 to 49 age group.

First in the age group was Colin Dixon (1.58.07).

Also competing well for Portsmouth Triathletes were Peter Thomas (2.15.16), Simon Whitworth (2.20.59), Rachel Fair (2.28.31), David Thompson (2.29.04), Claire Stafford (2.33.15), Paul Carter (2.34.34) and Chris Keep (2.53.35).

James Phillips won the race with a time of 1.53.04.

Becky Schofield finished first woman in 2.09.29.

Bayside Tri were represented by Tom Barnard (2.23.00) and Lara Evans (2.42.57).

Kris Nicholson led the way for the Royal Navy in 2.01.48 with James Buckley next in 2.03.41 and Rory Bryan third for the club in 2.07.49.