Waring makes it a Warriors hat-trick

Jason Waring will back Wightlink Warriors for a third successive season.

The Barnsley-based man has pledged to continue his support for the National League outfit into 2018.

Wightlink Warriors riders James Cockle and Chris Widman in action during the 2017 campaign. Picture: Ian Groves

Waring was instrumental in the club’s rebirth, travelling from Yorkshire to work on the Smallbrook Stadium and track after meeting commercial director Barry Bishop in 2015.

And he is delighted to be able strengthen those bonds with further sponsorship of the Isle of Wight team.

Waring, who also sponsors Josh Bates of SGB Championship winners Sheffield Tigers, said: ‘I can’t wait for next season.

‘It’s been a great year for me, with Sheffield Tigers lifting the trophy to become league champions and the Warriors proving what a great community club they are.

‘To be able to sponsor Josh and the Warriors, makes me feel more than just a supporter, I am really part of their successes.

‘Sadly, I haven’t been able to attend the Isle of Wight because of work commitments but hopefully I’ll get the chance in 2018.

‘The Warriors have become my second family since I first visited two years ago, so having spoken to Barry, I am proud to sponsor them for the third season on the bounce.’

Bishop has spoken of his pride at welcoming Waring back for next season.

The news comes hot on the heels of Cobra’s Garage Mahal, in Florida, extending their sponsorship deal into 2018.

Bishop added: ‘I am so proud to welcome back Jason to the Wightlink Warriors in 2018.

‘He is one of our incredible long-distance sponsors who sees what we do as a club and wants to be part of that.

‘Jason is so committed he gave his time and money to help the club get on track two years ago and now he is back sponsoring us for the third year in a row.

‘Having our sponsors come back year after year and new ones coming along, too, is just amazing.

‘It truly makes us feel humble and proud of our achievements both on and off the track and for that Martin (Widman) and I are extremely thankful.’

The Warriors’ complete their battle to avoid the National League wooden spoon with a visit to Stoke Potters this evening (7.30pm).