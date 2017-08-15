Warriors bid for revenge over Devils

Have your say

Wightlink Warriors return to action tomorrow night looking to gain revenge over Plymouth Devils at the Andrew Younie Smallbrook Stadium (7pm).

The two sides have met twice already this season in the Knock-Out Cup and National Trophy.

In both clashes, the Devils took four and eight-point wins respectively.

However, this contrasts from the Plymouth side’s National League away form as they’ve failed to pick up a single point on the road this term.

Since the Devils’ last visit to the Andrew Younie Smallbrook Stadium, both sides have made team changes.

The visitors struck a deal with former Smallbrook track record holder Adam Roynon in place of Lee Smart.

They have also changed one of their reserve riders after Rob Parker decided to take a break from the sport.

The inclusion of Roynon gives the Devils a powerful spearhead alongside high-scoring Steve Boxall – who impressed in his two outings on the Isle of Wight this year.

The Warriors are relishing the chance of facing their Plymouth opponents with a full seven-man side.

The hosts were forced to operate the rider replacement facility in both previous matches.

It will be the first time Scott Campos and Adam Portwood will line up against the Devils at home.

They should give a better balance to the Isle of Wight outfit – who are bidding for a fourth home National League win of the campaign.

Co-Promoter Barry Bishop knows his side face a difficult task.

But he is relishing the clash and a success for Wightlink would see them leapfrog the Devils in the table.

Bishop said: ‘We have already seen what Plymouth can do here this season and recent changes to their line-up will make this another stiff test for the Warriors.

‘We are intent on improving our league position. This week gives us another opportunity to put points on the table.

‘A seven-man Warriors team can achieve this. We will be doing our best to secure a win.’

– ROB DYER