Warriors cup hopes dented

There was disappointment for the Isle of Wight Warriors as they came up short against Plymouth Devils in the first leg of the National League Knockout Cup.

Looking to build up a lead to take to Devon, injury again hampered the home side.

This time guest reserve Alex Spooner was the rider in the wars.

After missing the time allowance in heat two and having to start from a 15m handicap, he battled into third place and looked to have made a good start in his second ride in heat four.

However, he came to grief on the run to the first turn and was forced to sit out the remainder of the meeting after sustaining a leg injury.

With the Warriors already operating rider replacement for Tyler Govier, it meant another busy night for the inexperienced Jamie Sealy and rookie number eight Rob Watts.

While giving it their best, the crucial points needed from the reserve berths in these aggregate ties were just not there, and this in turn put pressure on the top order Warriors to perform.

Home number one Ben Wilson carried the fight to the Devils with 13 points and had three tremendous battles with visiting number one Steve Boxall, losing two to one.

Skipper James Cockle weighed in with 10 and Nathan Greaves nine plus one, but a balanced showing from the visitors – with young Henry Atkins impressing – saw them home in the end.

Skipper Cockle said: ‘That was not the result we wanted and losing young Alex so early in the meeting really put us on the back foot.

‘However, we have an immediate chance to put things right.

‘We’ve been there once already this season so we should know the set-ups and we’ll do our best to turn things around.’

Wightlink Warriors: Ben Wilson (13),

Tyler Govier (R/R), James Cockle (10), Chris Widman (7+2), Nathan Greaves (9+1), Jamie Sealey (3),

Alex Spooner (1+1), Rob Watts (0).

Plymouth Devils: Steve Boxall (14),

Richard Andrews (4+1), Lee Smart (6),

Callum Walker (9+1), Benji Compton (4), Rob Parker (1), Henry Atkins (9+1).