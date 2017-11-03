Warriors strike deal with key man

Wightlink Warriors have retained the services of a crucial member of their team.

John Carpenter Speedway & Grasstrack Spares have agreed a new deal to sponsor the National League outfit for a third successive season.

And the Isle of Wight side’s commercial director Barry Bishop is under no illusions about the importance of the partnership with the Ipswich-based company.

He said: ‘I am thrilled. I have known John for a long time and he has been around speedway as long as I can remember, so the fact he chose to sponsor the Warriors is just brilliant.

‘What’s even better is every season John comes to the Warriors at least once and normally for his sponsored meeting, too.

‘He offers us feedback and help in many areas and has truly become part of the Warrior Way.’

Carpenter supplies the sport with a range of machinery, spares, consumables and safety equipment.

He is excited to pledge another season to the Warriors after seeing the link-up blossom in recent campaigns.

Carpenter said: ‘I am very pleased to agree to a third successive year of air fence sponsorship with the Warriors for 2018.

‘I thoroughly enjoyed the two meetings we attended this year, proudly sponsoring one. I loved every minute.

‘With the Wightlink Warriors, it’s a great family night out and it’s great to see all the children involved. The food and facilities were great, too.

‘I can honestly say the sponsorship works as it has brought in new and returning customers, including orders for complete bikes to be used by new riders at My First Skid.

‘So I am really pleased with the coverage we get with the Warriors. I can’t wait for 2018!’

My First Skid is the Warriors’ speedway school which gives the opportunity for riders, fans and those who have always wanted to try their hand on a bike to do so in a safe, enthusiastic and friendly environment.

Offering ladies-only schools, under-16s and men over-40s, as well as a selection of mixed events, it is open to anyone who can balance on a bike. Visit wightwarriors.co for more details.