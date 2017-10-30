Warriors unable to tame Tigers in key clash

THE Isle of Wight Warriors missed the chance to move off the bottom of the National League when they lost 53-37 at Mildenhall.

A seven-point away win was the target for the Wightlink outfit but the Fen Tigers had other ideas.

The visitors could not prevent the home side steadily building up a 22-point lead before finding some form in the final five heats.

Wightlink Warriors, hoping to track their first choice team, were hit by the unexpected absence of skipper James Cockle.

He encountered transport problems and the Isle of Wight side were fortunate to be able to use Georgie Wood as a guest rider – the Eastbourne man having ridden in the first match of this double header helping his side to an overall cup win.

Wood’s gritty performance included a terrific last to first win in heat five.

He went on to join Ben Wilson in recording two 5-1 heat wins that gave respectability to the score.

It was also a classy performance by Wilson with just one defeat in five outings.

After the meeting, Warriors’ co-promoter Barry Bishop was in reflective mood.

He said: ‘Wow, what a season. On track we’ve had some gut wrenching lows like Buxton at home, but this club is not only about things that go on on track.

‘I can honestly say that when people have represented the Warriors in any capacity they have always done so enthusiastically and to the best level possible and you can ask no more.’

The Warriors management would like to congratulate former Isle of Wight islander Jason Doyle on clinching his first World Championship in Australia at the weekend.

Doyle, 32, started his UK career at Smallbrook in 2005 and spent two seasons on the island.

– Rob Dyer