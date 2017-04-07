Pritchard has a spring in his step after duathlon win

TOM PRITCHARD took the victory in the Spring Duathlon at Goodwood on Sunday.

The Hampshire Road Club member secured the overall win with a time of 1hr 36min 59sec.

Neil Collins, from Southsea, took second place as he steps up his form.

He recorded 1.40.23 and was second for the third year in succession at the popular event hosted by Portsmouth Triathletes.

Roman Lacko finished in third place 1.40.57 and host club racer Piotr Meller was fourth in 1.41.57.

A blistering first run of 12.51 set Meller on the way in style going into transition one.

Fran Bungay finished first lady on Sunday as she completed the course around the circuit in a time of 1.57.32.

Anne Sydenham was second lady (1.58.15).

Lynda Coggins took third place to get on the podium (2.08.21).

Philip Sanders won the short course race in 1.04.15 with Emily Chambers first lady (1.17.27).

The Tristar one race was won by William Blount and Anna Patterson.

Tristar two saw Patrick Atkinson and Lucy Phillips take the honours.

Daniel Roberts finished first in Tristar three with Madeline Cooper first lady.

Lucas Lovell, of Portsmouth Triathletes, recorded a home success in the Tristar start race.

Nell Mann was the first female finisher.

Portsmouth Triathletes have recently reintroduced a Tristars section that will allow more young people to access multi-sport coaching and competitions.

The club will again be promoting the Portsmouth Triathlon in Southsea on Sunday, September 10.

For more information about how to enter this popular event see the website portsmouthtriathletes.co.uk