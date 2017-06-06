Big future ahead for Corton after easy victory

BLACK CORTON looks to have a big future ahead over fences after romping to a seven-length victory in the Come Racing At Fontwell Park Racecourse Novices’ Chase (6.20pm) at Fontwell.

The six-year-old’s only previous chase start came at Kempton in November when he was thrashed by the mighty Altior.

However, there was no horse of that calibre in Black Corton’s way on his second run over larger obstacles.

The Paul Nicholls-trained Black Corton was bred to be a chaser and the former Listed winner over hurdles cruised to success under Sam Twiston-Davies after an impressive round of jumping.

In the Fontwell Park Ladies Night 24th August Novices’ Hurdle (6.50pm), Colin Tizzard’s Tempestatefloresco won over timber for the first time in his career.

The nine-year-old had previously only raced over fences, but the switch to smaller obstacles was no problem.

Harry Cobden sat Tempestatefloresco just off the pace before hitting the front after the turn for the finish.

The son of Storming Home was never off the bridle and thrashed runner-up Steel Bob by 15 lengths.

Sonneofpresenting defied an almost nine-month absence off the track to land the Fontwell Park Fireworks Night 4th November Handicap Chase (7.20pm).

Kim Bailey’s charge was racing off a mark seven pounds higher than his win at Market Rasen in September, but romped to an eight-length victory under David Bass.