Fontwell winner Adrien Du Pont tipped for big future

Paul Nicholls believes Adrien Du Pont can develop into a high-class novice chaser this season.

The son of Califet made an impressive debut over fences at Fontwell earlier this month, cruising to a two-length victory under jockey Sam Twiston-Davies.

He will go for the Rising Stars at Wincanton next but hopefully he will make a nice three-mile chaser Paul Nicholls

A Grade One juvenile hurdle winner at Chepstow, the five-year-old has always been regarded as a chaser in the making.

He impressed Nicholls in West Sussex and the gelding’s next assignment will be the Rising Stars Novices’ Chase at Wincanton in November.

The Ditcheat trainer is excited about Adrien Du Pont’s future and revealed his charge will likely be stepped up to three miles later this season.

Nicholls said: ‘Adrien Du Pont was obviously a high-class juvenile hurdler and won a Grade One the season before last.

‘He was a typical four-year-old in that he found his second season tough but he ran a good race in a Grade One at Auteuil.

‘He started life well over fences at Fontwell. He jumped brilliantly there but he has always been a good jumper. It was good ground and he wouldn’t want a bog.

‘He will go for the Rising Stars at Wincanton next but hopefully he will make a nice three-mile chaser.’

Adrien Du Pont reached a best mark of 147 over hurdles, following up two wins at Chepstow with glory in a valuable handicap at Ascot.

The French-bred gelding returned to France for the Prix Renaud du Vivier at Auteil last November and finished third – less than two lengths adrift of winner Capivari.

Meanwhile, Nicholls’ dual Fontwell winner Black Corton holds multiple entries at Cheltenham’s Showcase meeting, which starts on Friday.

The West Sussex track has also been named as a finalist in the Racing Post Readers Award at the Showcase & Awards, hosted by the Racecourse Association (RCA).

Racing Post readers were asked to nominate their best examples of service at a British racecourse, making it a true test as the feedback came from those that matter most – the customers.

Max Roberts, head of marketing at Fontwell, said: ‘It is a true honour to be shortlisted as a finalist.

‘Fontwell has worked hard at making the customer experience a memorable one in 2017 and we will continue to work at improving the customer experience.’

Goodwood have also been shortlisted in the category. The winners will be announced during the awards ceremony at Newbury Racecourse on November 16.