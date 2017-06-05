Hutchinson and King face tough competition at Fontwell

The 2017-18 National Hunt season is in full swing and the Fontwell jockey and trainer leaderboards have been unchanged at the top since their first meeting of the new campaign on May 5.

A double for Wayne Hutchinson and trainer Alan King has given the pair the early lead and they will hope to extend that at Tuesday evening’s seven-race card with Holy Street in the novices’ hurdle at 6.50pm.

This looks to be a very competitive race, the pair will have to see off tough competition from entries by Paul Nicholls, Harry Fry and Colin Tizzard.

Tempestatefloresco, trained by Tizzard, is running in this race after a chase victory at Exeter and will be taking on fences for the first time while Nicholls’ Clo Sacre has failed to impress in his previous three runs.

The Fry-trained Steel Bob is looking in great form after hurdle success at Worcester in May with Noel Fehily riding, but for Fontwell, it will be up to Niall Madden to guide the five-year-old to the finishing line.

However Doyen Dynamo will be running over hurdles for the first time for trainer Polly Gundry after plenty of experience at point-to-points.

With Nick Scholfield riding, Doyen Dynamo is a major threat.

Racing at Fontwell’s penultimate meeting before its summer break and begins at 5.50 and continues until 8.50. Gates open at 4pm.

