Irish raiders among the Fontwell fields

The last fixture in the Fontwell calendar before the course’s summer break takes place on Thursday afternoon – and a healthy number of 53 runners has been declared across the seven races.

A field of 12 has been put forward for in the Westbourne Racing Club “Primed For Royal Ascot” Handicap Hurdle at 1.50pm.

Among the day’s entries, Peter Fahey from Monasterevin, Ireland, has flown over with two declared runners – starting with Harangue in the opener.

The nine-year-old has failed to find his form in his previous runs, but after taking almost a year off and with Grand National winning jockey Leighton Aspell riding, Harangue could be one to watch.

Other notable entries later in the card include two from Fontwell regular Neil Mulholland, both in the 4.05pm, the Rabbit Demolition Mares’ Handicap Hurdle.

These include Poetic Lady, who is having her first run at an English racecourse under Mulholland after switching from an Irish yard.

The 2016-17 Fontwell leading jockey, Sussex-based Jamie Moore, has four rides.

The 2016-17 Fontwell leading jockey, Sussex-based Jamie Moore, has four rides.

His best chance could be on the Heart of the South Racing-owned Royal Battalion in the Westbourne Racing Club Handicap Hurdle at 2.55pm.

Moore’s dad Gary, who was the course’s leading trainer last season, has five entries in total with his other son Joshua riding three.

With the 2.55 looking to be a very competitive race, Paul Henderson will be hoping Amron Kali keeps his excellent form when partnering with Nick Scholfield.

The combination had success at Fontwell in January and are now fresh from wins at Worcester and Fakenham.

Tickets are available on the gate for the afternoon’s racing, with gates opening at midday.

After a break, Fontwell Park gets back to racing on Thursday, August 17, but there will be no time to rest for staff in the meantime as a new cambered all-weather bend is installed.

Its arrival will represent an upgrade to the track and provide a consistent surface around the ideal racing line.

– MARCUS GEAR

Sports editor Steve Bone’s tips: 1.50 Midnight Queen, 2.20 Remind Me Later, 2.55 Amron Kali, 3.30 Thepartysover, 4.05 Poetic Lady, 4.40 Brown Bear, 5.10 Norab.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!