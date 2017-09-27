Johnston in pole position to be Goodwood’s top trainer

Have your say

Mark Johnston is in pole position to be crowned Goodwood’s leading trainer this season after saddling Renfrew Street to victory in the TBA Centenary Fillies’ Handicap.

The Middleham handler sits at the summit of the leaderboard with seven winners in pursuit of the Dick Hern Trophy – with just one meeting to go on Sunday, October 15.

The 11/1 shot Renfrew Street revelled on the soft going and displayed a gutsy attitude to win by a neck under Joe Fanning, with 7/2 favourite Melinoe finishing second.

Johnston sits one winner ahead of Charlie Hills and David Simcock on six apiece respectively.

It was also Fanning’s seventh winner at the circuit this campaign.

Monarchs Glen reaped the rewards of a gelding operation to land the feature Listed Foundation Stakes.

John Gosden’s three-year-old beat What About Carlo by a short head under Robert Tart at odds of 4/1.

The jockey was delighted with his mount’s performance and insisted Monarchs Glen – who’s sire Frankel was a two-time winner of the Sussex Stakes at the Glorious meeting in 2011 and 2012 – has benefited from the gelding operation.

Tart said: ‘He has been a character. He has been gelded and last time at Sandown opened his lungs out a bit.

‘He really stuck at it, which I liked. He battled back well there and showed really good behaviour.

‘The ground was good for him and I think the trip over the lay-out of this track suited him better.

‘He settled very well and that was the main thing.’

Setting Sail impressed in the ‘Get 1/4 Odds At 188Bet’ Future Stayers’ Maiden Stakes.

Jockey James Doyle was left short of room on the even-money favourite coming up the home straight.

But the son of Dansili battled gamely to squeeze through horses and the pair soared to a half-a-length victory.

Charlie Appleby’s charge is stoutly bred being out of West Wind – the 2010 winner of the Group One Prix de Diane Hermes – and the colt looks destined for greater things.

Setting Sail holds an entry in the Group One Racing Post Trophy at Doncaster next month, as well as an early entry in the 2000 Guineas next season.

Glorious Goodwood winner Billesdon Brook was a non-runner in the TBA Small Breeders’ Fillies’ Conditions Stakes and Pastamakesufaster took full advantage.

John Egan rode the daughter of Multiplex with the utmost amount of confidence from the front and the filly scored by five lengths from 5/4 favourite Savaanah.

Richard Hughes loves a winner at Goodwood and he saddled Jashma to success in the Daily Racing Specials at 188Bet Apprentice Handicap Stakes.