Khalidi a game winner of Cocked Hat Stakes

Frankie Dettori has set his sights on Royal Ascot with Khalidi after the colt bolted up in the Listed Cocked Hats Stakes (3.45pm) at Goodwood.

The son of High Chaparral stuck on stoutly up the straight to score by five lengths, despite being forced to carry a three-pound penalty for trainer John Gosden.

Boy in The Bar wins the Southern Cranes Handicap. Picture by: Malcolm Wells

The Newmarket handler’s other runner, Monarchs Glen, set a fierce pace in front under Robert Tart and got plenty of his opponents out of their comfort zone.

However, Dettori – who had the choice of the Gosden runners – remained calm.

100/30-shot Khalidi picked up gamely and despite giving away weight to the rest of the field, he won impressively by five lengths in course-record time.

Fierce Impact came from off the pace to take second and 6/4 favourite Raheen House was third.

A horse gets washed down. Picture by: Malcolm Wells

It was Khalidi’s second-career win at Goodwood and he now looks set to run in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot next month – where he could meet Thursday’s Height Of Fashion Stakes winner Mori.

Dettori said: ‘I was concerned as Monarchs Glen has got a lot of talent.

‘I thought I better go because nobody was good enough to take me there, so I had to make the move.

‘The obvious plan for Khalidi would be the King Edward VII at Royal Ascot.’

Queen Of Time continued her love for Goodwood and won the Brenda Hamilton Fillies’ Handicap (3.10pm).

She hacked up under Kieran Shoemark for trainer Henry Candy to triumph by two-and-a-half lengths and followed up from her victory at the track earlier in the month.

In the Southern Cranes Handicap (4.55pm), Boy In The Bar was given a perfectly-executed ride by Josephine Gordon, finding plenty late on to secure a one-length victory.

The three-day meeting comes to a conclusion tomorrow and the feature affair is the Winners Are Welcome At Matchbook Handicap (3.10pm).

Horroob bids to land a hat-trick and looks to be well treated.

The son of Showcasing had his first start of the year carrying top weight in a Lingfield handicap last month.

The three-year-old took a while to get going, but jockey Jack Mitchell always looked comfortable and the colt will improve for the run.

Second Step should be in good shape to take the Listed Tapster Stakes (3.45pm).

The son of Dalakhani was hindered with a Group-One penalty last season which he no longer carries.

On his first start for his new trainer Roger Charlton, the six-year-old was hampered in the closing stages of the John Porter Stakes at Newbury last month and should come on for the effort.