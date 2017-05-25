Mori romps home to set up Royal Ascot date

TEDDY GRIMTHORPE is eyeing up a trip to Royal Ascot with Mori after the filly smoothly landed the Listed Markel Height Of Fashion Stakes (4.20pm) at Goodwood.

The three-year-old displayed a game attitude in just her third start to score by one-and-three-quarter lengths.

The filly is beautifully bred being sired by the mighty Frankel, out of six-time Group One-winning mare Midday.

Ryan Moore always looked in control, even when he came off the bridle after the turn for home and Mori got better as the race went on.

She improved on her previous victory at Ascot and holds an entry in the Ribblesdale Stakes at the Royal meeting next month.

Grimthorpe, racing manager for owner Khalid Abdullah, praised Mori’s performance and believes she’ll improve when stepped up to one-and-a-half miles.

He said: ‘She is bred to win at Goodwood, as her father won two Sussex Stakes and her mother won three Nassau Stakes.

‘If we were ever to breed a winner for Goodwood, this is the one.

‘When she won at Ascot, she was doing her best work in the last furlong and really today it was pretty much the same thing.

‘I think all being well we will head to Royal Ascot for the Ribblesdale and take it from there. On that, you’d be pretty confident she’d have no problems 12 furlongs.’

Gossiping continued his improvement to land the Class Two Molecomb Blue Handicap (2.35pm) for West Sussex-handler Gary Moore.

The five-year-old scored by one-and-three-quarter lengths and it was his fourth win in his past five races.

In the opening race, Masar made a successful start to his career by triumphing in the Matchbook Betting Exchange EBF Novice Stakes (2pm) over six furlongs.

He holds an entry in the Group One Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh later in the year.

Friday’s feature is the Listed Cocked Hat Stakes (3.40pm), which has served as a Derby trial in years gone by.

With the Epsom Classic picture still unclear, a stand-out winner could thrust themselves to near the top of the betting market.

The Grand Visir holds an entry in the Derby and bids to retain his unbeaten record.

William Haggas’ son of Frankel triumphed on his only career start at Yarmouth at the start of the month and should come on plenty for that effort.