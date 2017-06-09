Reigning F1 champ Nico set to wow crowds at Festival of Speed

Reigning F1 world champion Nico Rosberg is to roar up the famous Goodwood hillclimb as part of this year’s Festival of Speed (June 29-July 2).

Organisers have revealed he will drive a 2014 Mercedes F1 W05 Hybrid on the Sunday of the event, while Russian Grand Prix winner Valtteri Bottas will take the wheel for Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport on the Saturday.

Alongside a glittering line-up of historic F1 cars including more than 20 Ferrari single-seaters in celebration of the Scuderia’s 70th anniversary, will also be modern F1 cars from McLaren, Renault and Williams.

Renault Sport F1 Team will be celebrating 40 years in the sport and will be bringing their current driver Jolyon Palmer to the festivities, along with reserve driver Sergey Sirotkin.

Williams F1 world champions Alan Jones and Damon Hill will be accompanying the Williams team in celebrating their 40th anniversary.

In total, there will be more than 60 Formula 1 cars at the event.