Backs-to-wall effort sees Gosport hold what they have

Gosport & Fareham survived a tense finale to hold out for a 23-19 London two south west win over Farnham at Gosport Park.

Senior coach Barry Bridgman felt his side played the wrong tactics in the first half despite leading 18-7 at the break.

He worried that his side hadn’t exploited the strong wind at their backs in that first period.

The home side, however, produced an outstanding defensive effort in the second half to ensure they got back to winning ways.

‘In the first half we didn’t kick well enough with the wind,’ said Bridgman.

‘It meant that in the second half we had to defend well against the gale-force wind.

‘We came out firing at the start of the second half and the early try was crucial.

‘Farnham used the conditions to pin us back in our own half.

‘It got a bit sweaty towards the end.

‘But we played it sensibly to get a good result against a good side.

‘From my point of view it was a satisfying performance and good to get back on the winning track.’

Alex Duncombe knocked over an early penalty but Farnham hit back with a converted try.

That came after home forward Tim Snowden received an early yellow card.

The blue and golds then took charge with two tries before half-time, scored by Dom Hollings and Sean Shepherd.

Duncombe also added a penalty.

Kieran Darrington claimed the vital score straight after the restart and then the hosts defended well to hang on for the win.

Replacement prop forward Carl Dawson did well on his debut after going on for Nathan Kitchener, who had to go off after suffering concussion.

In Hampshire one Fareham Heathens stormed to a 43-5 win against Ventnor at Cams Alders.

Heathens opened the scoring on nine minutes when Jashan Solanki outstripped the defence and ran in under the posts unapposed.

Three minutes later Solanki wrapped around on the left and touched down for his second try both being converted by Anthony Burr.

Further tries from Burr and Smith gave Heathens a 26-0 interval lead.

In the second half further scores added by Joe O’Loghlen and Solanki who went on to claim four in the game and the result was never in doubt.