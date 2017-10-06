Bridgman has Gosport front-row headache

Have your say

BARRY BRIDGMAN admits Gosport & Fareham face front-row problems ahead of their London two south-west game at KCS Old Boys.

Injuries and unavailability are once again threatening to derail the Blue and Golds’ attempt to break their away duck.

‘Front row forwards are thin on the ground and we are down to our last four or five,’ said head coach Bridgman.

‘We can’t afford to lose too many more.

‘It has been the best part of a couple of seasons since we won away from home and it would be nice to end that run.

‘We need to make sure our mind set is correct and that we put last week out of our system.

‘Hopefully we have learned our lesson because we got it wrong.’

Bridgman was dismayed to see his team throw away their chance of victory in the closing stages against Twickenham.

They ended up losing 27-24 with the visitors snatching their winning try in stoppage time at the end of the game.

‘There was some awful decision making by us throughout the game at crucial times,’ added Bridgman.

‘I thought we played a lot better overall and produced some good rugby in spells.

‘We came out well and eventually put some points on the board.

‘Twickenham were gritty and hard working and we let them get under our skins.

‘I was a bit disappointed in the way we reacted to that.

‘In the final 20 minutes of the first half we were running the ball though and they couldn’t live with us.

‘Then a dreadful error behind our own goal line cost us seven points.

‘Towards the end of the game we led 24-20 with only three or four minutes to play.

‘All we needed to do was wind the clock down but instead we kicked the ball away twice and gifted them the win.’

In Hampshire two Locks Heath Pumas take on fellow unbeaten opponents Farnborough at Brookfield School tomorrow (3pm).

Pumas had to tough it out last time to maintain their perfect start with a 17-12 win at Aldershot & Fleet.