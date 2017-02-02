Brothers beaten in thrilling Burnaby Road cup contest

Burnaby Road played host to a 12-try thriller as the Royal Navy Rugby League’s Challenge Cup hopes ended at the hands of Myton Warriors last weekend.

An absorbing encounter saw the Hull-based visitors overcome an early 10-0 setback on the south coast to clinch a 38-34 victory and progress to the next round.

Portsmouth-based Navy led after 10 minutes, when a speculative grubber kick into the corner by Ryan Mathews was pounced on by Josh Coupland for the first try.

The Brothers enjoyed good territory over the following few minutes as Myton conceded multiple penalties.

The pressure told though, and another kick through was collected by Silivenuisi Buinimasi and he passed inside to Luke Cooper who dotted down. Mathews converted for a 10-0 lead for the Navy after 20 minutes.

Within minutes, though, Myton responded through Lee James who easily scored in the corner – with the visitors awarded an additional penalty try following foul play from the Navy.

That gave Ash James two shots at the posts – both sailed over.

Buoyed by their response, Myton were 10 yards out after a 40-20 when Wes Newton looked up and scooted through the Navy defence to score to the right of the posts.

With James converting again, Myton now led 14-10 with just over five minutes of the half remaining.

Two further Myton tries followed, firstly Liam Ward burrowed underneath the Navy defence, and then captain Kris Walker dotted down in the corner.

James converted both to stretch Myton’s lead to 16.

The visitors didn’t expect such an explosive start from the Navy in the second half, though, with Jamie Birdsall and Danny Johnson crossing.

Myton, though, regained momentum when Walker scored his second.

The best score of the match from Darren Bamford was to follow.

Navy made good yards and clever hands got the ball to Bamford who ran a brilliant line through the Warriors defence to score – Mathews converting to bring his team within four of the Warriors.

Again, Myton came back again, Ash James turning try scorer for his side’s final score of the match.

As the game drew to a close, Mike Haldenby crossed for the Navy but despite Mathews conversion, there was no time left to respond.

Navy coach, Petty Officer Personal Trainer Steve Lockton said: ‘We’re in a good place, it would have been nice to get the win, but it’s all about the performance’.

– BRADLEY HIRONS