Cause for concern despite Havant win

Havant had to overcome poor discipline before winning 34-25 at London one south strugglers Old Colfeians.

Will Knight was pleased with the result but concerned with the discipline of his team.

‘That was a good result in the end,’ said the head coach.

‘In the first half, we were very unfortunate to lose three players to injury but I thought we coped well.

‘Colfeians are a much better side than their position suggest and gave further proof that on their day anyone can beat anyone else.

‘However, we are not helping ourselves at the moment.

‘Our discipline has to improve. It is not about dirty play, it is just about inaccurate play.

‘We have to use the top two inches, realise where we are on the pitch and what the referee is likely to be thinking.

‘You cannot play against any team in this league without 15 on the park.

‘And on Saturday we had to play a good 15 minutes with only 13 – a period in which they scored two tries.

‘At times, our defensive effort was magnificent and we will build on that.

‘There were some great individual performances.’

United Services kept up their unbeaten start in Hampshire one with an excellent 19-12 win against Bognor at Burnaby Road.

Services coach Richie Neil was happy to see his team come out on top in a good game.

Full-back Arthur Robinson gave the hosts the lead with a try but the teams were locked at 5-5 at the break.

Services came out strong at the start of the second half and added tries through Ben Smith and Sam Porter.

‘We had to defend doggedly in the final eight minutes to keep them out,’ said Neil.

Southsea Nomads opened their Hampshire two account with a 28-19 win against Chineham at Furze Lane.

Captain Ben Horrod was delighted to see his side put their first league points on the board.

‘We started slowly and gifted Chineham the lead but the lads showed great spirit and determination to fight back,’ said the Nomads skipper.

‘Chineham were a league higher last season, so this result is a bit of an upset.

‘It shows the strength of our squad and our potential for development.

‘I am excited by the prospects for the future.’

Lewis O’Connor grabbed a brace of tries and all the other points were scored by Jonathan Branston, who added a try, two conversions and two penalties.