Chambers runs riot to inspire Havant success

BEN CHAMBERS raced in for four tries as Havant comfortably beat Sevenoaks 41-12 in their London one south contest at Hooks Lane.

The full-back conjured up two excellent individual tries and also ran in for two more at the end of well-constructed attacks.

The home side were never really threatened as they maintained their long unbeaten run at fortress Hooks Lane.’

It was particularly pleasing for Chambers who missed the whole of last season through injury.

Senior coach Will Knight believes he has added a different dimension since his return.

‘Ben came back to us in the summer after a successful campaign with the Royal Navy sevens squad,’ said Knight.

‘He has great confidence in his own ability and provides a good, calm intelligent presence.

‘What he is best at is recognising spaces on the pitch and exploiting them.

‘That was something he demonstrated well.

‘He has a lot of talent and also showed what a good finisher he is.

‘Two of his tries were easy run ins but he had to be in the right place at the right time to receive the pass.’

Havant took charge from the start and by the interval had established a 20-5 lead over their Kent visitors.

Joel Knight knocked over a penalty and scrum-half Jake Hewitt was put in by Rob Cuffe for the first try of the game.

Knight converted and added another penalty.

Chambers first try came after a good break up the blindside and a good supporting run by Richie Janes.

The second half opened in an eventful fashion for Chambers who scored his second try and was then yellow carded. After 10 minutes in the sin-bin he returned to scored two more tries.

Though the home side picked up four yellow cards, with seven in total in the match, Knight felt his team showed improved discipline.

‘I thought we showed good discipline under a bit of pressure with all the yellow cards being dished out,’ said the Havant head coach.

‘Some were a bit mystifying.

‘We talked before the game about producing a performance to be proud of.

‘I think we did that and were very professional.

‘All in all it was a very positive display.

‘There were a lot of good individual performances and collectively we put together some great moves.

‘Our forwards were outstanding in the loose and we looked dangerous when we had the ball in space.’

One of the forwards to impress was hooker Joe Milton who put in a very physical performance on his debut.

Havant host Gosport & Fareham next as the teams do battle in the Hampshire Cup on Saturday.