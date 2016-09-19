Davis salutes deserving display of United Services

United Services kick-started their London three south west campaign with a 30-15 win at newly-promoted Bognor on Saturday.

The Burnaby Road outfit scored four tries to pick up the bonus-point win against their physical and direct hosts.

Services director of rugby Matt Davis felt it was a well deserved victory.

‘We played well and created a lot of chances,’ he said.

‘From the start we dominated the scrum and after a few mishaps early on we also took charge in the line-out.

‘Last season we consolidated our position in this league after our promotion the season before.

‘There have been a number of changes and we feel we can do well again.

‘Getting as many points as you can on the board early on always helps.’

Ben Smith got Services under way with an early penalty before Martin Hoskin grabbed their first try.

Hoskin – back after a season out with a series of niggling injuries – scored with a typical crash-ball effort.

‘Martin helped us up in our promotion year and it is great to have him back in action,’ added Davis.

‘He is a very strong, physical direct runner and can have a big influence on games.’

Ollie Bowles squeezed in for a second try after a series of pick and drives by the forwards.

And Smith made sure Services ended the half on a high with a penalty right on the whistle.

Bognor, with the wind behind them in the second half, hit back with a try.

But Services soon regained command.

A great run from Alex Doolan set up a try on the outside for Scott Carter.

Dave Reed crossed for the visitors’ final try with a catch-and-drive effort from a line-out.

Services gave a debut to back-row forward Joe Pullen and he performed admirably.

Davis believes he is another player who can have a big part to play.

‘He has just moved into the area and he had an excellent debut,’ said the director of rugby.

‘From our point of view he looks an excellent acquisition.

‘He made his tackles, slowed the opposition ball down and generally did everything you would expect from a capable back-row forward.’