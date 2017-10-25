Fareham Heathens dreaming of Twickenham

Fareham Heathens starlets will embark on the first step towards a dream Twickenham appearance on Saturday when the Land Rover Premiership Rugby Cup returns for its 10th season.

The under-11 and under-12 grassroots festival is part of a series of nationwide events which provide aspiring young players the opportunity to play in a competitive event and meet professional players.

With 33 under-11 and under-12 teams competing at Kneller Hall, Fareham Heathens youngsters will get a true taste of the professional game.

And for Harlequins and England scrum-half Danny Care, there is nothing more important than supporting youth rugby.

He said: ‘Grassroots rugby is huge. It’s where you get the basis for wanting to play rugby. I loved it and my family taking me down there was a huge reason for that.

‘I went down to West Park when I think I was about five, my brother went down who was two years older and I was too young to play but I was desperate to get involved.

‘I think because I was fairly quick they let me play on the wing so I could play a year above.

‘I just used to love the whole Sunday morning, get up and go to play rugby, get a bag of chips and a sausage after and the whole family comes down to watch. It’s a great atmosphere.’

In addition to Saturday’s event, one team from each age group will receive a trip to the Aviva Premiership Rugby Final on May 26, where they will meet a Land Rover rugby ambassador, join in a Land Rover Premiership Rugby Cup Parade at half-time and hear which of them has won a club MVP award.

The events are designed to provide young players with a chance to play completive fixtures in a format that is appropriate for their ages and stage of development, all within the spirit of rugby’s core values of teamwork, respect, enjoyment, discipline and sportsmanship.

And in the decade since its inception, the Land Rover Premiership Rugby Cup has seen more than 70,000 children take part, from all over the country.

