Gosport eye more home joy as coach returns

Gosport & Fareham expect to have coach Barry Bridgman back in charge for the London two south west contest against Twickenham at Gosport Park (3pm).

Bridgman has had a spell away for personal reasons but is ready to return.

Gosport & Fareham have won both games on home turf so far and are keen to extend the run in front of their own fans.

They are also determined to get back to winning ways following defeat at Old Reigatian last time out.

Fareham Heathens are still looking for their first win as they travel to Ellingham & Ringwood in Hampshire one.

Unavailability has hit them hard in their opening three games but for the first time this season the club are nearing full strength.

Hampshire under-20 player Charles Chipperfield makes his first start at hooker – replacing the injured Andrew Burns.

Tom Baxter returns to the centre with former colt James Whitfield remaining in the back row following an impressive performance in the last game.

James Gardner slots back into the second row.

Last week’s try-scorers – flying Fijians Ted Mata and Batikota Quoleva – retain their places at wing and back-row respectively.

Bernie Rhodes recognises the need for heathens to start winning.

‘Selection has been tough because all the players who stepped up in the past three weeks did a good job,’ said the director of rugby.

‘Ellingham & Ringwood is a tough place to go.

‘We will need to be at our best to come away with all the points.

‘Our opponents have made a good start to the campaign and they must go into it as favourites.

‘We haven’t pushed any panic buttons but know we need to start climbing the league sooner rather than later.’

Locks Heath Pumas travel to Aldershot & Fleet in a confident mood after winning their opening Hampshire two game.

Head coach Alan Palmer has been encouraged by the start and welcomes Paul Price back at prop following surgery.

Lee Giles replaces absent captain Joel Stocker.