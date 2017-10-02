Gosport & Fareham guilty of shooting themselves in foot

Have your say

Gosport & Fareham were the architects of their own downfall as they slipped to a 27-24 London two south west home defeat against Twickenham.

The visitors grabbed their winning try in the 11th minute of stoppage-time at the end of the game.

‘We were gutted because it was a game we should have won by a street,’ said head coach Barry Bridgman.

‘Five poor decisions at crucial times cost us and we ended up shooting ourselves in the foot.

‘Late in the game we got ourselves back in front at 24-20 and all we had to do was keep hold of the ball.

‘Instead, we kicked the ball away and gave them a chance.

‘In the first half we led 13-0 and then a poor decision behind our own goal-line gave them a try to get back into it.’

Gosport & Fareham’s points came from two Shaun Taylor scores, one from Wayne Dugan and three Alex Duncombe penalties.

Fareham Heathens got off the mark in Hampshire one with a 27-21 win at Ellingham & Ringwood.

Director of rugby Bernie Rhodes felt it was a result that has been coming.

‘We have used 30 players in four league games which shows both our strength in depth and the disruption we have experienced,’ he said.

‘This was a richly-deserved win on the road.

‘Every player grafted for the whole game, which was played at a frenetic pace.

‘Coming away with five points was an added bonus.’

The hosts opened their account in the first minute but Heathens hit back to lead 17-15 at half-time.

Tom Baxter, Jashan Solanki and Steve Devoy went over for tries.

While Ellingham led 21-17 at one stage in the second half, Heathens ran out winners through a converted Dave Wheaton try and a Solanki penalty.

Locks Heath Pumas continued their unbeaten start in Hampshire two with a 15-12 win at Aldershot & Fleet.

After a tight first half, the hosts led 5-3 at the break – the Pumas on target with a Robbie Connell penalty.

Tries from Jamie Campbell and Connell, who converted both, saw the Pumas turn the tables in the second period.