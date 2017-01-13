Bridgeman keen to field unchanged Gosport team

Barry Bridgeman is desperate to field an unchanged Gosport & Fareham team for tomorrow’s trip to Gravesend in London one south.

Gosport & Fareham are back on thread again after a very creditable performance at home against Havant in the first game after the Christmas break.

The coach has been forced to travel with weakened teams on a number of occasions this season and he is keen to avoid a repeat.

‘I will be very happy if I can field the same team but that will depend upon availability,’ said Bridgeman.

‘Having a number of players back like Alex Cooksley at outside half and Wayne Dugan in the centre makes all the difference.

‘It also means Rory Penfold and Kieran Darrington can go back to their best positions on the wing.

‘The performance against Havant was very encouraging and hopefully will stand us in good stead for the rest of the season.

Buoyed by a fine home performance against Ellingham & Ringwood Fareham Heathens travel to Ventnor in Hampshire one.

Head coach Nick Davis is keen to see his side continue to express themselves on the pitch.

‘We want to dominate the opposition up front with our forwards and then free up the backs to move the ball wide,’ he said.

‘Against Ellingham we had complete forward domination and it was pleasing to see our pack have a big effect on the game.

‘It led to some exciting attacking passages of play which is something I want to see us maintain.

‘Ventnor is never an easy place to go and they will be keen to avenge their 64-14 defeat earlier in the season.

‘We are keen to put together a run of results and continue enjoying our rugby at the same time.’

In Hampshire two Locks Heath Pumas are looking to close the gap on fourth-placed Alton as the two team meet in the north of the county.

Pumas are able to field a strong pack of forwards with new cap John Pearson making his senior debut.

Seventeen-year-old Kieran O’Driscoll reappears at scrum half with Matt Hill returning from injury on the wing.