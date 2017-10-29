Bridgman disappointed by Gosport & Fareham mistakes

Have your say

Wes Dugan notched a hat-trick of tries but could not prevent Gosport & Fareham slumping to a 42-21 London two south west defeat at Andover.

The visiting captain gave his side a perfect start with the game’s opening try after 11 minutes.

Alex Duncombe stretched the lead with a penalty but the hosts hit back midway through the half with two tries.

Duncombe knocked over another penalty but Andover led 17-11 at the break.

A disastrous opening seven minutes in the second period saw Gosport & Fareham concede two more tries before the hosts had a player sent off in the 52nd minute.

Dugan immediately took advantage with his second try but any hopes of a fightback were ended when Andover scored a converted try and two penalties.

The game was deep into stoppage-time by the time Dugan touched down for a third time.

‘We were our own worst enemies,’ said disappointed coach Barry Bridgman.

‘All their early scores stemmed from our mistakes.

‘It doesn’t help when we keep shooting ourselves in the foot.

‘A few heads went down in the second half and we can’t afford that.’

In Hampshire one, Fareham Heathens suffered a 33-21 defeat at Bognor.

Locks Heath Pumas recorded an outstanding 36-0 home win against Alton in Hampshire two.

‘Alton were made to look very ordinary,’ said Pumas chairman George Winch.

James Campbell fed winger Lee Giles to open the scoring in the eighth minute, with Robbie Connell converting.

However, in the opening quarter the Pumas were frustrated by their large penalty count which allowed Alton to clear their lines.

Before half-time, though, Connell kicked a penalty and converted a try under the posts from wing-forward Chris Kitson.

A penalty try followed and then, after the break, centre Joel Stocker added a further try.

The day’s best score capped the win, though.

Campbell took an offload from Jon Barfoot in the Puma half before sprinting 50 metres to score out wide.