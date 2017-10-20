Bridgman hoping Gosport & Fareham are refreshed after break

Have your say

Gosport & Fareham bid to get back to winning ways against Farnham in London two south west at Gosport Park tomorrow (3pm).

Barry Bridgman’s side have lost their past two league games, including a particularly disappointing home defeat against Twickenham.

Gosport had opportunities to win the game but threw their chance away with some poor decision making in key areas.

Last weekend, a raft of injuries forced the Blue & Golds to cancel their Hampshire Cup quarter-final at Havant.

But Bridgman believes their absence will prove pivotal and his troops will be well refreshed.

He said: ‘The two-week break has provided a little bit of respite.

‘We have a few players back from injury and not having a game last week meant we didn’t pick up any more.

‘Our decision making in crucial areas needs to improve and we also have to be more aggressive.’

Will Baxendale returns on the wing, with Toby Woodford and Simon Trevett available again in the pack.

Fareham Heathens host Ventnor at Cams Alders in Hampshire one.

Following the disappointment of being awarded walk overs in both cup competitions last weekend, the home side are looking forward to competitive rugby again.

Assistant head coach and first-team captain, Dave Wheaton, revealed competition for a places in the teams are close this week.

He said: ‘Once again, we have had a positive headache in selection this week as we have strong availability.

‘Preparation for all our senior games has been going well over the past two weeks.

‘We need to build on our five-point win at Ellingham & Ringwood and carry that form into this game.

‘Ventnor are rooted to the bottom of the league but we will take nothing for granted.

‘Last season, we hit the proverbial banana skin away on the Isle of Wight.

‘We played probably our worst game of rugby for over three seasons.’

Hooker Andy Burns returns to the squad following an ankle injury he sustained last month.

Bernie Rhodes, director of rugby, revealed Fareham intend to pick up five points against their opponents.

He added: ‘We have seen improvement in our games, building on the defensive work we have done.

‘It is important to keep the momentum going and nothing less than five points from this game will be seen as success.’