Gosport ‘could and should’ have ended away misery

BARRY BRIDGMAN felt it was an opportunity lost for Gosport & Fareham to end their two season wait for an away win.

The blue & golds slipped to a 26-23 defeat at Old Tonbridgians in London two south west.

Senior coach Bridgman said: ‘We could have won it, should have won it, but didn’t win it.

‘Every time we scored we let them back in it and we were our own worst enemies.

‘It didn’t help we got caught up in the Twickenham international traffic and didn’t get there until 25 minutes before kick-off.’

Bridgman was encouraged to see his side score two excellent tries in as many minutes late in the first half through full-back Alex Heron and winger Rory Penfold.

In the second half all they could manage was a Sam Foster penalty and a Sean Shepherd try.

‘This defeat puts us under pressure,’ said Bridgman.

‘Every game now becomes a must-win game until we climb away from the relegation zone.’

Fareham Heathens were a little fortunate to come away with a 14-12 victory against the Isle of Wight in their Hampshire one encounter.

The Heathens led 6-3 at the break.

Head Coach Dave Wheaton said: ‘I was very disappointed with our lack of discipline in the first half as we gave away far too many penalties.

‘Everyone seemed to want to have a chat with the referee on the field rather than in the bar after the game.’

Despite the half-time team talk Heathens’ indiscipline carried on in the second half.

Back-row forward Graeme Wilson finished of a positive move to score his maiden try for the club, but the island side pegged back Heathens will penalty kicks.

With the game heading into the final minute Heathens trailed 12-11 and looked like missing out on the points.

They continued to put pressure on the island outfit though and got a last-minute penalty.

The returning Cameron Guthrie, who had not kicked a rugby ball for more than 16 months, stepped up to knock over the penalty and bag all the points for Heathens.