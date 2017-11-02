Gosport & Fareham boss won’t accept repeat of horror show

Have your say

Barry Bridgman has fired a warning to his Gosport & Fareham troops.

The Gosport Park outfit entertain London two south west leaders Camberley on Saturday (2.30pm).

And the head coach insists he will not accept a repeat of last weekend’s capitulation at Andover.

Bridgman reckons most of his side threw in the towel when the going got tough, describing the performance as ‘atrocious’ and ‘dreadful.’

He said: ‘We gave up. One or two players, like Wes Dugan, kept going but I think a lot of them gave up when the game got really difficult.

‘I was also angry we gave away so many penalties. We destroyed ourselves.

‘Against Camberley we will need to improve at least 50 per cent. Frustratingly, we still have some injury and unavailability problems.

‘We find ourselves just above the danger zone and that is not where we want to be.

‘What we don’t need is to have a massive number of points racked up against us.

‘Whatever happens we must try to remain competitive for the whole 80 minutes.’

Fareham Heathens welcome Alresford to Cams Alders in Hampshire one.

In Hampshire two, unbeaten Locks Heath Pumas welcome Fawley to Brookfield School.

‘This is another challenge,’ said coach Alan Palmer.

‘There have been some very tough games this season but we have shown real character to come through them.

‘It is not fair to single out any individuals but our scrummage has functioned in a way never seen before.

‘Getting big numbers at training means we are better organised, particularly in our defence.’

Paul Price continues at hooker after his impressive performance in the last game.

Sam Floyd returns to the back-row with James Campbell switching to number eight.

‘The run up to Christmas will be our biggest test in terms of getting players out and putting in consistent performances,’ said Palmer.

‘We certainly have the potential and a big young squad who hopefully will thrive on the situation.’