Gosport look to home comforts to inspire first win

New Gosport & Fareham coach Barry Bridgeman is looking for a much-improved performance from his side as they host Tottonians in their first home London one south game of the season.

Bridgeman was hugely disappointed by the heavy 47-0 defeat the Blue & Golds suffered at Sevenoaks in his first game in charge.

He is hoping that the more familiar surroundings of Gosport Park will inspire his team to better things.

Traditionally, Gosport have always performed stronger in front of their own fans.

Bridgeman admits his players will need to raise their game for a difficult local derby.

In contrast, the visitors opened their campaign with a 26-16 home win over Brighton.

‘I am looking for a big step up in intensity and also in our thinking,’ said Bridgeman.

‘We need to get our top two inches into gear.

‘In our first game it wasn’t down to a lack of fitness or commitment.

‘Our failings were more in not putting into practice what we have been working on during the summer.

‘It is only one game but already we are looking up at all the other teams in the league.

‘There are no easy games in this league but it will take two or three matches for everyone to sort themselves out.

‘It is important that we get something from our first game at home.’

Bridgeman recognises that, above all, his team need to restore some confidence and pride in their game.

He knows they didn’t deliver in the first match.

For the past two seasons the key to their success at home has been their ability to put opponents on the back foot from the first whistle.

Starting well could again prove to be the key against their Hampshire rivals.

‘Not only do we need to start well, we must keep it up for the whole 80 minutes,’ added Bridgeman.

‘There is no point in starting well and then letting them back into it.

‘We have to put into practice what we all agreed to do in the summer.

‘It isn’t a dictatorship and all the players were given the chance to make an input.

‘If we don’t change some of the things then we are going to get the same results.’

Bridgeman is hoping to have at least two key players back from injury.