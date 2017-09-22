Pickett: Gosport & Fareham must end travel pain

Have your say

GOSPORT & FAREHAM are aiming to rid themselves of their travel sickness as they tomorrow visit Old Reigatian in their first away game in London Two South-West.

Away wins have been rare in recent years for the Blue & Golds – and coach Simon Pickett wants that to change.

‘Our performances away from home have been a millstone around our necks,’ said Pickett.

‘Hopefully we can use our winning start to the season to change that.

‘The main problem has been inconsistency of availability of players, particularly for the trips that were a bit further afield.’

Pickett is again missing players this weekend, but is boosted by the return of Max Page into the second row.

Page makes his first appearance of the season after a spell of working and travelling in the United States.

Sam Foster switches to outside half, with Dom Hollings moving to inside centre.

Fareham Heathens are searching for a first win as they host New Forest outfit Fordingbridge in Hampshire one at Cams Alders.

Director of rugby Bernie Rhodes wants to see his side get their season back on track.

‘We have lost our two opening games and need to start turning it around,’ he said.

‘The start of the season was always going to be tough because of availability issues.

‘While still not back to full strength, we do have an ever-increasing number of players to choose from.’

Heathens are hoping Joe O’Lochlen will be fit to start at outside half following a rib injury.

In the front row, Steve Compton-Rae makes a first start in more than a year, with James Whitfield moving to the back-row.

Locks Heath Pumas open their Hampshire two campaign against Romsey at Brookfield School.

Director of rugby Alan Palmer said: ‘We have won our three friendly games and it’s our best start for years.

‘The squad is looking in great shape.’

The club have recruited 21 new faces and seen seven former players return to the fold.