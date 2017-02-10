Rested Gosport ready to roll

Gosport & Fareham return to London one south action against fifth-placed Cobham at Gosport Park tomorrow (2.30pm).

Barry Bridgman’s side had a welcome week off after scheduled opponents Portsmouth withdrew from their Hampshire Cup tie.

It has given Bridgman time to patch up some of his walking wounded ahead of another tough task for his side.

They will be encouraged, however, after picking up their first league win of the season in their last home game.

‘We will be looking to go out and compete,’ said Bridgman.

‘Who knows maybe there is no reason we cannot spring a surprise.

‘It will be tough, though, because they are not fifth in the league for nothing.’

The home side are boosted by the playing return of specialist outside-half Alex Duncombe.

Duncombe has only featured once before this season because of work commitments.

Bridgman, however, is hoping to have him available for most of the remainder of the season.

Ducombe’s return means Alex Cooksley moves to the wing.

One big blow, however, is the loss of influential second-row forward Ben Roberts because of work commitments.

The home side will be looking for the same level of commitment that saw them beat Chiswick 25-15 in their last home game.

In London three south west relegation battling United Services Portsmouth travel to take on fifth-placed Old Tiffinians.

Services are third from bottom and six points above bottom two Bognor and Millbrook.

Fareham Heathens are targeting a seventh Hampshire one win of the season as they visit lowly Chineham.

They are boosted by the return of two influential players in full-back Ryan Keary and outside-half Jashan Solanki.

Keary has been away for some time and Solanki has been on the sidelines injured.

Centre Rob Impey is unavailable.

‘We are looking to go to Chineham to win and score plenty of points in the process,’ said coach Tom Hoey.

‘Between now and the end of the season we are looking to push up the league.’

In Hampshire two, Locks Heath Pumas travel down the Waterside to take on the Oilmen of Fawley.

Southsea Nomads host Southampton at Furze Lane.