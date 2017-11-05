Top Penfold try in vain for Gosport & Fareham

Have your say

Gosport & Fareham were put to the sword by London two south west leaders Camberley at Gosport Park on Saturday.

The hosts had the consolation of scoring three good tries – two from full-back Rory Penfold and one from Wayne Dugan.

But while Dugan added two conversions, Gosport & Fareham lost 55-19.

‘We didn’t start very well and the game was effectively over by half-time,’ said head coach Barry Bridgman.

‘Rory Penfold scored a cracking try and if we could have got more ball defensively they looked quite frail.

‘Basically, though, they had a big pack that kept recycling the ball.’

Fareham Heathens notched their third Hampshire one win of the season by beating Alresford 34-12 at Cams Alders.

Jashan Solanki finished off a smart move down the left before Ricky Curtis powered over to add a second.

Alresford launched a fightback to level at 12-12 before Heathens regained the initiative before half-time.

Scrum-half Dan Lee sniped in for a try before winger John Cole outstripped the defence from 80 metres to give Heathens a 22-12 lead.

In the second half, Rob Impey and Inia Qiolevu added further scores.

Cameron Guthrie, playing his first game since spending a year in Australia and Thailand, pulled off a great try-saving tackle to deny Alresford a bonus point.

Locks Heath Pumas stormed to the top of Hampshire two by beating Fawley 17-12 at Brookfield School.

The Pumas came out on top in a tough physical battle on a sticky muddy pitch.

‘It was not pretty but the boys did themselves proud, ‘ said chairman George Winch.

‘We are now top with a game in hand.

‘We must focus on the intensity needed to finish the rest of the season in style.’

Winger Gus Flack scored two early tries – one converted by Robbie Connell.

Fawley hit back with a try but Robson Kashori gave the hosts a 17-5 interval lead.

The visitors grabbed the only score of the second period but the Pumas held on in a nervy finish.