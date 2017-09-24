Gosport’s road pain continues... Heathens unfortunate to lose

Have your say

GOSPORT & FAREHAM’s long search for an away win continues after they lost 25-13 at Old Reigatian in London two south west.

It has been more than two years since the Blue & Golds won on their travels.

Steve Devoy with the second of his two tries. Picture: Keith Woodland

Head Coach Simon Pickett felt his team were more than capable of winning but they couldn’t recover a slow start.

‘Our poor start cost us the game and we made far too many bad decisions,’ said Pickett.

‘We have really got to sort out our away form and that starts with the availability of players.’

Gosport were forced to make nine changes due to unavailability and injuries.

The visitors conceded three tries in the first half with their only reply a Wayne Dugan penalty.

Playing more front-foot rugby in the second period Gosport reduced the deficit to 18-13 with tries from Wes Dugan and debut-making winger Will Baxendell.

‘We probably deserved to get a bonus point but Old Reigatian shut us out,’ said Pickett.

Fareham Heathens felt they were unfortunate to lose their Hampshire one encounter against Fordingbridge 35-31 at Cams Alders.

The game started at a frenetic pace with Heathens defending their own line for almost 10 minutes then breaking up field only to be pushed back.

It was end-to-end stuff but the home side broke the deadlock when Batikota Qiolevu smashed over for a try on 24 minutes.

Jashan Solanki added the extras.

Fordingbridge responded within two minutes to level matters with a try resulting from a swift midfield break.

Heathens soon regained the ascendancy to lead 19-7 at the break with tries from Qioleva and winger Ted Mata.

Though Qioleva completed his hat-trick early in the second half the New Forest side cut loose to establish a 35-24 lead.

Mata had the final say with another try but it was too little too late for the Heathens to get a positive result.

‘This was a game we should have won but we switched off,’ said director of rugby Bernie Rhodes.

Head coach Al Palmer reckons patience was the key to Locks Heath Pumas’ 34-15 home win over Romsey in Hampshire two.

Sean Nuttall, Tom O’Grady and Nick Destefano scored a try each, while James Campbell got two tries.

‘We had to soak up a lot of pressure early on but then got into our stride,’ said Palmer.

‘As the game went on we started to get hold of the ball and run better phases.’