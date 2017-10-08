Gosport still searching for away formula... Pumas dig deep

Have your say

THE long wait for an away win goes on for Gosport & Fareham following their 35-27 London two south west defeat at KCS Old Boys.

It is now more than two years since the Blue and Golds won a league game on their travels.

Barry Bridgman was doubly disappointed as his side also failed to pick up any bonus points.

‘We weren’t good enough on the day,’ said the Gosport head coach.

‘Though it took them a little while to score KCS had us under pressure from the start.

‘We couldn’t get out of our own twenty-two for a long time.

‘Once again we suffered from having to make too many changes.

‘Throughout the game it was basic things like not winning the collisions.

‘We would take the ball into contact areas but end up on the back foot.’

The visitors trailed 11-6 at the break with their points coming from two Alex Duncombe penalties.

KCS stretched their lead to 32-13 and added a late penalty.

Number eight Sean Shepherd scored two tries and Wes Dugan grabbed their third but a fourth try for the bonus point eluded them.

Bridgman is hoping his men can soon start climbing the table because it hasn’t been the start to the season he wanted.

He added: ‘We are seventh in the league which is not where I wanted us to be at this stage.

Locks Heath Pumas maintained their unbeaten start in Hampshire two with a thrilling 48-31 win against Farnborough at Brookfield School.

Pumas’ greater control and discipline earned them their success.

‘We dug in deep when we needed to and showed great character when Farnborough got back into the game said head coach Al Palmer.

‘Improving our discipline is something that we have worked hard at and it showed.

‘We showed the maturity to keep playing to our strengths.’

Pumas started strongly with Lewis Crowley and Robbie Connell combining to put Jamie Campbell in for a try under the posts.

Connell added the conversion.

In an eventful first half Puma tries then followed from Tom Palmer, Sam Floyd and Lee Giles and Farnborough had their coach sent off for arguing with the referee.

Farnborough hit back to lead 31-29 in the second half but Pumas won the game with another try from Giles and an interception-try from Nick Destefano.