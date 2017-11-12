Havant back in the mix after earning good win at Cobham

Have your say

HAVANT got back to winning ways in London one south with a 29-14 success at Cobham.

Senior coach Will Knight felt his side put in a professional performance to come away with a bonus point and the win.

This keeps them in the hunt near the top of the table.

And it was hard-earned with the Hooks Lane side showing they have the quality to get positive results when the chips are down.

Knight feels it shows exactly what they are capable of.

‘This win puts us right back in the mix level on points with third-placed Chichester,’ he said.

‘It is a good win because Cobham is never an easy place to go.

‘They have shown already this season that on their day they can upset top sides.

‘The first half was very scrappy but in the second period we scored three good tries and could have scored a few more.

‘The players deserve credit for getting the job done.’

After starting well Havant fell behind to a converted try against the run of play.

The visitors hit back with a well-worked try of their own scored by Scott Morris.

Five minutes before half-time the home side grabbed a second try to lead 14-7 at the break.

‘We were not best pleased with their second try because their number eight drove through three tackles,’ said Knight.

Because of injury the home side had to go to uncontested scrums early in the second half.

Two minutes after the restart scrum-half Alex Bishop levelled the scores sniping from a close-range ruck for his try.

Joel Knight converted and put Havant ahead for the first time with a penalty soon after.

Havant confirmed their superiority with two further cracking tries.

Joel Knight outpaced the cover defence to run in the first and Penioni Tagituimua sprinted 60m for another try.

‘There is all to play for in the next few week and months,’ said Will Knight.

Havant have a blank weekend coming up as their Hampshire Cup opponents Andover have pulled out of the competition.

It is the second successive round this has happened to Havant with Gosport & Fareham withdrawing in the last round.

United Services Portsmouth consolidated their top spot in Hampshire one with a 29-12 win at Sandown & Shanklin.

The win helped Services maintain their five-point lead ahead of Millbrook.