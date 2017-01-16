Havant coach delighted as troops open buffer zone

Havant remained totally focused to beat promotion rivals Tunbridge Wells 24-18 in their London one south contest at Hooks Lane on Saturday.

The result also meant Havant, who sit in second spot behind leaders Sidcup, maintained their unbeaten record on home turf this season.

Havant head coach Will Knight was pleased to see his troops come through the test with flying colours.

‘Although the scoreline suggests it was close at times, the game never felt like that,’ he said.

‘We always looked the stronger team and played the better rugby.

‘I couldn’t have asked for a better result, picking up a bonus-point win against opponents who are snapping at our heels.

‘We have opened up an eight-point gap and given ourselves a bit of a buffer zone on the teams chasing us.

‘We were very solid in defence and efficient and clinical when we had the ball.

‘At times Tunbridge struggled to contain us when we had the ball.’

Havant started the game on the front foot, pinning the Kent visitors back for the opening 20 minutes.

After 10 minutes, Joe Davis claimed the opening try following a lineout drive.

Although the visitors hit back with a penalty, Havant responded in fine style with a cracking second try.

Following a lineout, forwards and backs linked as the ball was spun across the pitch.

Centre Joel Knight made inroads into the visitors twenty-two and from a quick ruck Gav Hart went over.

‘Our second score demonstrated all our qualities and attributes when we click,’ added Will Knight.

Havant remained in the ascendancy at the start of the second period, with Joel Knight adding a converted try.

A rare defensive lapse allowed Tunbridge to return the favour but the home side were in no mood to let things slip.

Joel Knight scored his second try after taking a quick penalty.

And again he added the conversion to stretch the lead to 24-13.

Tunbridge claimed a losing bonus point with a try in the final play.

Havant were in a celebratory mood after the match.

Howevre, Will Knight insists no-one is getting carried away.

‘All the players are keeping their feet firmly on the ground,’ he said.

‘They are all aware of the bigger picture.

‘And the fact we have further tests to come in the next three weeks.

‘In this period we have to play Maidstone, Sevenoaks, who have already beaten us once this season, and Tottonians.

‘After this we will be in a much better position in knowing where we are as far as the league table is concerned.

‘We know we will have to keep our focus and composure.’