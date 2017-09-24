Creative play helps provide winning tonic for Havant

Have your say

HAVANT returned to winning ways with a powerful performance to beat Maidstone 52-36 in London one south at Hooks Lane.

After suffering their first defeat of the season the week before it was just the tonic Will Knight’s team needed.

Knight was pleased with the way they attacked the opposition but conceding so many points concerned him.

He said: ‘We scored a hatful of tries and there were a lot of good things from us out there.

‘With the ball in hand we created a lot of opportunities.

‘If we are truly honest we left about 20 points out there on the pitch.

‘The only question mark is against our defence.

‘Uncharacteristically we let people through in areas where we are usually very tight.

‘We fell off too many tackles and the defensive organisation left a bit to be desired at times.

‘Importantly though we got back to winning ways and protected our long unbeaten home record.

‘Mentally the players expect to make sure we win at home.’

Havant started well but the visitors stunned the hosts by breaking out and scoring in their first attack.

The home side soon hit back to take the lead through a Ben Chambers try converted by Joel Knight.

Though poor defence saw Havant conceded another try they hit back with four scores before half-time.

A chip kick ahead from Chambers sat up nicely and the ball was moved across for Richie Janes to cross for a touchdown.

Joe Davis went in under the posts following a good break from Knight and on the half-hour Harrison Young finished another good move.

A missed tackle let Maidstone in again before half-time but a penalty try for a collapsed scrum on the cusp of the break left Havant with a 33-17 lead.

Scott Morris gave the home side a perfect start to the second period, scoring a try with virtually the first play of the half.

Defensive errors allowed the Kent side in for further scores but Havant were never in any danger.

Winger Nic Benjamin and wing forward Rob Cuffe added additional tries for the home side, with the second converted by Knight.

‘At no time did we feel there was any danger that were going to lose the game,’ added Knight.

‘It is disappointing though if any team scores 36 points against us.

‘For us it will be an area that will be looked at carefully in training.

‘The players were a bit flat because of the points they gave away.’

The win keeps Havant fifth in London one south five points behind joint-leaders Medway and Chichester who are both unbeaten.

Knight’s team travel to bottom club Old Colfeians in their next game.