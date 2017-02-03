Deadly dozen in sights of in-form Havant

Havant are aiming to extend their unbeaten run to 12 games in London one south tomorrow as they journey to take on Maidstone.

The fixture is rearranged from two weeks ago when a frozen pitch caused the game to be postponed.

Havant coach Will Knight believes his squad are aware they have a tough job ahead of them at Mote Park.

‘We know that Maidstone are a tough proposition on their own patch,’ he said.

‘In all my years as a player and a coach I can’t ever remember having an easy afternoon there.

‘It is a game where we will need all areas to function well.

‘Our priority is to go there and make sure we get the job done.

‘Looking at the weather, the pitch is likely to be heavy but I believe we have the capacity to play a number of different ways.

‘We will still be looking to play our game moving the ball through our dangerous three-quarters.

‘At the same time we have a number of big boys in our forwards who will enjoy nothing more than rolling around in the mud.

‘The key to success will be in playing intelligent rugby in the right areas of the pitch.

‘We won last week against Sevenoaks without being at our best.

‘If we want to win again we will have to pick our game up a bit.’

Knight makes a number of changes to the Havant side some of which are enforced.

Prop forward Armundus Morgan is injured so Jake Biggs comes in at tight-head.

At wing-forward Matt Whitehead replaces the unavailable Joe Davis.

Matt Lanigan comes into the squad as front-row replacement after going from Gosport & Fareham.

In the three-quarters, Dave Sweeney is unavailable so last week’s match-winner Joel Knight moves from the centre to fill the gap.

James Read moves to centre and Jay Wilks takes over from Jerome Rudder on the wing.

Knight is delighted to have Read available whilst he is back in the country.

Read has been working as a sports coach in America and came through the Havant junior ranks.

‘James came though the junior ranks with Joel Knight and Jake Reynolds,’ said Knight.

‘It is great to have the trio back playing together again.

‘James is renewing the partnership he had with Joel in our Academy.

‘Because of all the years playing together they read each-other’s game so well.

‘James has the knack of appearing in space and on the shoulder at the right time.

‘He is a fine rugby player and an exceptionally elusive runner.

‘Added to that he can also play a kicking game.’

Another win will see Havant kep the pressure on league-leaders Sidcup, who hold a nine-point advantage at the top.

Havant: Blackburn L, Morris, Brierley, Read, Wilks, Knight J, Reynolds, Biggs, Trail, Blackburn T, Janes, Goldring, Bellman, Whitehead, Hart. Replacements : Lanigan, Munden, Hewitt.