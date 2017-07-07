Ex-All Blacks to compete in maiden Spinnaker 7s tournament

Organisers of the maiden Spinnaker 7s tournament are expecting the event to be a thrilling spectacle.

The competition takes places at Havant Rugby Club tomorrow (9am) and 36 teams from across the country will flock to Hooks Lane.

There will be a men’s and ladies tournament and former All Black internationals are expected to participate.

Before the competition, Havant Rugby Club will show the British & Irish Lions’ all-important third Test against New Zealand as the tournament’s curtain raiser.

Havant first-team coach Dylan Raubenheimer revealed his excitement and insists there will be high-class rugby on offer.

He said: ‘Being the premier club in the area, we’ve never hosted anything like this – we felt it was time to do so.

‘We will have some ex-All Blacks playing for teams from across the country and it is going to be a high-profile event.

‘In a few years, we’re hoping it will be like the Bournemouth 7s.

‘Hampshire have had success in the County Championship at Twickenham and the tournament is a really good way to promote rugby on the south cast.

‘There’s a really good feel-good factor around rugby at the minute. Sevens rugby is a faster pace and the women’s game has really grown.’

For more information visit facebook.com/spinnaker7s/