Game discipline is the key for Havant

Have your say

WILL KNIGHT is calling on Havant to be more streetwise ahead of their London one south game against Sevenoaks at Hooks Lane tomorrow (3pm).

The head coach wants his team to be a lot more disciplined.

Though they beat bottom of the league side Old Colfeians 34-25 in their last game Knight wants his team to stop making it difficult.

In that game Havant were forced to play long spells with 14 men and even at times 13 men because of yellow card offences.

Knight knows if they are to launch another realistic promotion challenge they cannot carry on doing that.

‘It is game discipline and nothing to do with foul play,’ said Knight.

‘Rather it is a series of technical offences that are killing us.

‘Our enthusiasm more than anything else is getting us into trouble.

‘It is an aspect of our game that we must improve.

‘There are no weak teams in our league and we can’t afford to damage our cause by allowing opponents an advantage.

‘It is a case of us needing to be a lot more controlled and a bit smarter.

‘We have to think about what we are doing a little more.

‘The players involved I am sure have reflected on this and know that they have to cut it out.

‘It is hard enough at this level with 15 players and it becomes harder work when you have players in the sin-bin.’

Sevenoaks drew 20-20 with Tottonians in their last game.

They are expected to provide a big threat to Havant’s long unbeaten home record.

It is more than a season since Knight’s team last tasted defeat at home and they want to keep going.

In the forwards the home side are fielding a completely changed front row with Luke Marks and Tom Blackburn unavailable.

Justin Powell and Jack Ward-Golden will play at prop with Joe Milton making his debut at hooker.

Milton, who is studying for his PhD at Southampton University, was first noticed playing for Hampshire in the County Championship last season.

He moved to the club and has caught the eye in the second team.

Elliott Bellman starts at wing-forward and Rob Cuffe moves across to number eight.

In the three quarters Harry Carr returns on the wing.

Will Knight wants his team to show they have improved.

He said: ‘We have to go out and show we have learned the lessons of last week. The aim is to try to play the game on our terms.

‘We pride ourselves on our abrasiveness up front and ability to provide good quality ball to release our pacy backs.

‘When we did that at Old Colfeians we looked extremely dangerous.’

HAVANT: Chambers, Carr, Brierley, Morris, Tagituimua, J. Knight, Reynolds, Powell, Milton, Ward-Golden, Janes, Young, Bellman, Cuffe, Cruddas. Replacements: Morgan, Porter, Hewitt