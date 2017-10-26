Knight: Medway won’t scare us

Have your say

Will Knight has told his Havant troops to show no fear at unbeaten London one south leaders Medway tomorrow (3pm).

The Hooks Lane outfit travel to Priestfields looking to upset the hosts and maintain their own push for the summit.

Medway have swept aside all opposition so far this season. But Knight insists his side will not be afraid to take them on.

The head coach said: ‘Medway are clearly a decent side and one that makes the most of any opportunities that come their way.

‘But we won’t make the mistake of going there looking to just contain them.

‘If we did that then we would be playing into their hands.

‘That mindset would be limiting and would also take half our game away.

‘We are a team that wants to go out and play rugby.

‘I believe we are a good enough team to go out and attack them.

‘There is the quality and class in our team to hurt opponents when we attack.

‘We will be looking to get on the front foot and, while we will respect them, we won’t fear them. That is not in our nature.

‘The last time the two teams were in the same division we beat them at Hooks Lane.’

Havant make a number of enforced changes, mainly in the forwards.

Hooker Jerome Trail starts a two-week suspension after being sent off at Tottonians and is replaced by Joe Milton.

Also in the front row, Jack Ward-Golden replaces Armundus Morgan at prop.

In the back row, Lee Mellor comes in for the unavailable Joe Davis and Elliott Bellman returns from illness.

Meanwhile, Jake Hewitt is drafted in on the wing to replace Harry Carr, who took a bang to the head last time out.

Knight is looking for his team to display the same dogged determination that saw them win at Tottonians, despite playing with 14 men for most of the game.

‘We showed bucketloads of character,’ he added.

‘We were nearly 20 points adrift after 19 minutes and a man short.

‘A lot of teams would have just caved in but we didn’t.

‘We dug in and showed tremendous resolve. Everything pointed towards us getting hammered but instead we produced a magnificent final hour.

‘During that time we displayed fantastic defence and organisation.

‘We scored 28 unanswered points and at the same time kept a very good Tottonians side out.

‘Playing like that I believe any team would find us difficult to break down.

‘The commitment we showed should stand us in good stead.

‘We have our own aspirations to be at the top.’