Heathens suffer disappointment... Nomads progress

Have your say

FAREHAM HEATHENS suffered a double disappointment as both their opponents in a big cup double-header weekend withdrew leaving them without a game.

During the week Alton had withdrawn from the Hampshire Plate and at the weekend Surrey-based Worth Old Boys pulled out of the RFU Vase.

The Heathens had been prepared to honour both fixtures by fielding two first XV’s at the same time.

Southsea Nomads completed a league and cup double over Chineham with a 22-13 victory in the Hampshire Vase.

Richard Bridgett, Michael Teller and Keiron Read all made their debuts as the Southsea side progressed.

Despite playing with the breeze in the first half Nomads soon found themselves behind.

Chineham scored a penalty and converted try.

Nomads started to take control of the game from that point on with powerful play in the scrum and at the lineout.

Aaron Beesley barged his way over the line, following a Nomads lineout five metres out with Ben Horrod adding the conversion.

Nomads scored again very quickly with a try finished superbly in the corner by Greg Stewart who scored the try following a dart around a breakdown.

Horrod added a superb touchline conversion and then knocked over a penalty before half-time.

At the start of the second half Chineham hit back with a penalty.

In the second half Nomads showed some great defence close to their line to repel everything that Chineham had to offer.

Five minutes from the end debut winger Read suffered a broken femur in a tackle but was quickly attended to by the home physio.

After a short break in play Nomads finished the game with a try scored by Joby Walsh.

A Chineham lineout was turned over by Conner Ashton and Walsh took advantage of his power, size and determination to power the ball across the line for his first try of the season.