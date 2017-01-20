Knight calls on Havant to keep focus

Will Knight is backing Havant to maintain their winning run as they visit Maidstone in London one south.

The Hooks Lane outfit consolidated second spot in the table with an excellent home win over Tunbridge Wells last weekend.

Knight recognises tomorrow’s Kent hosts will present them with an awkward test.

But the Havant head coach believes his players are ready for it.

‘Going to places like Maidstone it is all about having the correct mindset,’ said Knight.

‘It is not an easy place to go and get a result.

‘It is a challenge but one all the players are up for.

‘However if we go there and play our rugby then we will give ourselves every chance.

‘We have travelled better this season than maybe we have in the past.

‘I think that shows mentally we are stronger and we are looking to back up last week’s excellent win.

‘The players have shown they are capable of getting themselves up for every game.

‘They have been consistent and keeping that up for the rest of the season is important.

‘We are in a period where we find ourselves taking on clubs at the top end of the middle of the league.

‘It requires concentration and focus and so far the players have managed that.

‘They are well aware if we slip up there are teams below us ready to take advantage.

‘We are all keen not to let our standards drop.’

Knight will make a number of changes to his Havant line-up.

Tom Blackburn picked up a cut eye in the victory over Tunbridge Wells and he is rested.

Jake Biggs is set to replace him in the front row.

In the second row, Mitch Goldring is back after a spell on the sidelines with bruised ribs.

Joe Davis is unavailable for the visit to Maidstone, so his back-row place is taken by Nathan Bellman.

In the three-quarters, Havant make just one change – with Jake Reynolds taking over at scrum-half from Wayne John.

The replacements are boosted by the return of utility back James Read, who has been playing rugby in America.

Read is joined on the bench by Elliott Bellman, who produced some very impressive form early in the season before picking up an injury.

Maidstone are seventh in the table, having chalked up nine wins from 16 matches.