Knight’s warning to Havant troops

Will Knight is confident there will not be any complacency in the camp as Havant visit London one south basement side Old Colfeians (3pm).

The Hooks Lane outfit, who have won three of their opening four games, are determined not to make any slip-ups.

And head coach Knight has warned his troops the hosts are a better side than their recent results suggest.

‘By all reports Old Colfeians are a much better side than their league position might suggest,’ the said.

‘They have not been a million miles away from getting a result.

‘They have a big powerful pack and threats across the field.

‘We certainly won’t be able to take them lightly and must make sure we go out and perform.

‘It would be foolish on our part if we let any degree of complacency slip in.

‘Results so far in our league suggest most teams are capable of beating each other.’

Knight is hoping to have scrum-half Jake Reynolds available.

Veteran Grant Morris is coming out of his short retirement – three games – as cover.

The rest of the three-quarter line remains unchanged, while in the pack Joe Davis is unavailable and Rob Cuffe takes his place.

Unbeaten United Services face a tough Hampshire one assignment against Bognor at Burnaby Road (3pm).

The second-placed Sussex side are immediately above the home side courtesy of picking up more bonus points.

Rich Neil is predicting a tight encounter with the near-neighbours.

‘Both teams have made a good start and this is an early season top-of-the-table clash,’ said the Services coach.

‘I don’t see there being a lot between the two sides.

‘With two big packs of forwards up against each other it will be about who faces up to it the best.

‘We keep working hard in training to ensure we improve each game.

‘Although we have started well, we are far from the finished article.’

Prop forward Billy Rolfe is ruled out by injury and is replaced by Phil Gilliland.

Henry Young returns to the second row following work commitments.

Southsea Nomads open their Hampshire two home campaign against Chineham at Furze Lane tomorrow (3pm).

Nomads are hoping for a first win of the season after narrowly losing their opening game at Fawley.