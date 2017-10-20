Pearce: Best is yet to come from Portsmouth

Have your say

Jim Pearce reckons there is more to come from Portsmouth as they entertain Warlingham in London three south west at Rugby Camp tomorrow (3pm).

The second-placed outfit want another bonus-point win to maintain the pressure on leaders Old Emanuel.

In their last league game, Pearce’s side blew Teddington away with a dominant first-half performance that saw them establish a 43-0 lead.

Against United Services under lights in the Hampshire Bowl, Portsmouth again showed their quality with a 36-0 win.

Pearce is satisfied with the way his squad have started the campaign but believes they have yet to peak.

‘We are building quite nicely at the moment and getting a bit of depth in our squad,’ he said.

‘I know it is an old cliche but winning is a good habit to get into.

‘We enjoyed the whole occasion at United Services but picked up a few knocks.

‘It means we have to make a few changes but hopefully they won’t be detrimental to the strength of the team.

‘Though we have done well, I still don’t think we have fulfilled our true potential.’

In the forwards, Darren Leggot is injured and Gareth Fitzpatrick moves into the second-row.

Anthony Fooks returns in the back-row.

In the three-quarters, Mark Ovens and Curtis Barnes are ruled out for the next few weeks through injury.

Ovens has a knee problem and Barnes is suffering from mild concussion.

It means a reshuffle for Portsmouth, with Matt Farnes slotting back in at outside-half.

Simon Morgan is in the centre where he will partner Gareth Richards – with Sully Caucau shifting to the wing.

United Services are back in Hampshire one action against the Isle of Wight at Burnaby Road (3pm).

While they were well beaten by Portsmouth in the end, they can take a lot of heart from their performance.

Player-coach Rich Neil has his side well drilled.

The forwards went toe-to-toe with the Portsmouth pack and the three-quarters showed excellent pace.

Southsea Nomads travel to Alton in Hampshire two.